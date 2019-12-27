$373.90 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report sales of $373.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $384.40 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $280.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,737.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

