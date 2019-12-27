3DCoin (3DC) Trading 288.4% Higher This Week

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,130.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 288.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,581,294 coins and its circulating supply is 69,291,600 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

