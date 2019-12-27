3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will announce sales of $8.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.27 billion. 3M reported sales of $7.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $32.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $32.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $33.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.59 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.