$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the lowest is $4.15. Cigna reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $16.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $72,449,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $63,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $207.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.