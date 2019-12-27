$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.11.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,187,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,945,000 after buying an additional 229,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,499,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

