$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.11.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,187,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,945,000 after buying an additional 229,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,499,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply