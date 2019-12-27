$5.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post $5.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.25 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $21.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $21.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.86 billion to $22.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock worth $139,744,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. Southern has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

