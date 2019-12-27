$5.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $5.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.29 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $23.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $23.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.44 billion to $26.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,162 shares of company stock worth $4,601,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after buying an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.