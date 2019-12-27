$58.37 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce sales of $58.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.41 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $63.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $232.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $235.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.16 million, with estimates ranging from $228.05 million to $242.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.68. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RPT Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RPT Realty by 34.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

