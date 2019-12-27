$671.69 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post $671.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.37 million and the highest is $682.00 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $735.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Ossiam bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETFC stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

