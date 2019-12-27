$8.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce $8.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.82 billion and the lowest is $8.29 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $35.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $35.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $36.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $231.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $232.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Motco grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

