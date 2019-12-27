$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report sales of $8.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.72 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $33.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.84 billion to $34.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.48 billion to $36.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $347.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $73,898,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 490.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

