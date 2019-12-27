Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXAS shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of AXAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 385,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

