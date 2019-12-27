AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Tops $21,138.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $21,138.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004635 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010409 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,897,220 coins and its circulating supply is 9,869,420 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.