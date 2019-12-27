Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ACRS opened at $1.86 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

