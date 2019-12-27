Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.58. 130,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,927. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,058,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

