Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Volume Reaches $238,453.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $355,138.00 and approximately $238,453.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.01746543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02816626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00569387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00621065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061319 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00380739 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

