Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Man Group plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 500,595 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 304,650 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

