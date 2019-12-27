Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $182.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $185.49 million. Addus Homecare posted sales of $139.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $641.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.98 million to $644.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $759.66 million, with estimates ranging from $747.92 million to $773.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

ADUS opened at $95.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,276.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,321,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

