ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in December

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

AEY opened at $2.46 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

