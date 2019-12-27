AdHive Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,138.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a total market cap of $96,138.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

