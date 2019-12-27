Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the November 28th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

