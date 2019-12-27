Adshares (ADS) Hits One Day Volume of $6,994.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $6,994.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,507 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

