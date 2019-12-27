Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $182.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

