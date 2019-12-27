Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 85,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 326,883 shares of company stock worth $10,387,056 and have sold 1,058,831 shares worth $39,599,232. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

