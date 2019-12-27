Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 5.3% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $7,960,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 208,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $46.63 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 133.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.