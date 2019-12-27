AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:DWSH)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

DWSH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.