AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1464 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

CWS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $38.07.

