AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2615 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

