AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

MINC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 1,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

