AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of YOLO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. 83,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,813. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.