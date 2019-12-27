AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HOLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.