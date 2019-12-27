AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.15

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of VEGA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.34. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

