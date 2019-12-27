AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6203 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Vice ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ACT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

