Adzcoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $43,816.00 and $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.