Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.14

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Aeron has a market cap of $2.75 million and $2.88 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Mercatox and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Tidex, Gate.io, Coinrail, IDAX, Bit-Z, Kuna, Binance, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

