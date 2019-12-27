Aeron (ARN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Aeron has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, IDAX, Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Kuna, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

