AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:USHG)

AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.69. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489. AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

