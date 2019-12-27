Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2858 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

DIVA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.