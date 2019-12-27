AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.20

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.