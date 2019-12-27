Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.44

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4434 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

NYSEARCA:CHEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

