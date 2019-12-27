AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 28th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.