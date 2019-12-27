Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of APD opened at $236.08 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $241.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 280,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.