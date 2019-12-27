Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, BitForex and CPDAX. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

