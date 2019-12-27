Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 28th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KERN. ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 282,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,851. Akerna has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

