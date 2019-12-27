Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABDC. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Alcentra Capital news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at $376,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABDC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

