Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, Director 734 Investors, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,737,099.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $33,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alico by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alico by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alico by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Alico has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

