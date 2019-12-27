All Sports (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,624.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $97,624.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.40 or 0.05896441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

