Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $799.21. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,056. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $597.49 and a 12 month high of $812.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $787.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.47.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

