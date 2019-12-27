Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.12. 52,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 72,674 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

