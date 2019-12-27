ALLUVA Hits Market Cap of $65,224.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $65,224.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

